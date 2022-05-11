Free groceries to be provided for Prince George's County residents

The Prince George's County Memorial Library System will be passing out free groceries to county residents until June at select branch libraries.

LARGO, Md. — The Prince George's County Memorial Library System started a program in partnership with the Montgomery County Health Department called "Community Health Worker in the Library."

According to a press release, this program will allow Prince George's County residents to take a preventative health assessment and receive free groceries.

PGCMLS says in their release that groceries are available for pickup one to two days a week until June at certain PGCMLS branch libraries. Faces masks are required for all visitors ages 2 and up, according to the release. Up to 100 grocery bags will be available each week at each location. They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

PGCMLS Grocery Distribution Schedule

Hyattsville Location: Tues. 12:30 - 5 p.m., Thurs. 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Largo-Kettering: Tues. 12:30 - 5 p.m., Wed. 12:30 - 5 p.m.

New Carrollton: Wed. 12:30 - 5 p.m., Thurs. 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Spauldings: Tues. 12:30 - 5 p.m., Thurs. 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Upper Marlboro: Wed. 12:30 - 5 p.m., Thurs. 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

PGCMLS says that the Largo-Kettering location will only be distributing groceries for the month of May.

Additionally, free KN95 masks and COVID-19 rapid test kits will be provided while the supplies last and public health workers will be present to answer questions on community resources and services.

Prince George's County's Health Officer, Dr. Ernest Carter says that one of the most important priorities in public health today is health equity.