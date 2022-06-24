DC Board of Elections: 30,000 ballots still uncounted in primary

A spokesperson for the Board of Elections calls the number of uncounted ballots "significant."

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — It's been three days since D.C. residents cast their votes in the District's primary elections. Now, the D.C. Board of Elections (DCBOE) says roughly 30,000 votes are being counted.

The Board of Elections says election workers picked up drop boxes after the polls closed Tuesday night. Some of the uncounted ballots include those that came in via mail-in voting and the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Spokesperson Nick Jacobs with the Board of Elections called the number of uncounted ballots "significant." Jacobs could not say whether these uncounted ballots could impact election results.