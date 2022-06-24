x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

DC Board of Elections: 30,000 ballots still uncounted in primary

A spokesperson for the Board of Elections calls the number of uncounted ballots "significant."

More Videos

WASHINGTON — It's been three days since D.C. residents cast their votes in the District's primary elections. Now, the D.C. Board of Elections (DCBOE) says roughly 30,000 votes are being counted.

The Board of Elections says election workers picked up drop boxes after the polls closed Tuesday night. Some of the uncounted ballots include those that came in via mail-in voting and the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Spokesperson Nick Jacobs with the Board of Elections called the number of uncounted ballots "significant." Jacobs could not say whether these uncounted ballots could impact election results. 

RELATED: Data shows DC residents are voting at higher rates this election season

RELATED: Incumbent Muriel Bowser wins DC Democratic mayoral primary

More than 63,000 Washingtonians cast an early ballot this election, with about 12,000 people voting early in person, and more than 51,000 people voting by mail-in ballot, or drop-box ballot, according to DCBOE. 

WUSA9's election results page can be found here.

RELATED: Here are the projected winners in Virginia's 2022 primary election

RELATED: Yesli Vega to challenge Abigail Spanberger in November after GOP primary win

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement