UMD student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images
Members of the Maryland Terrapins observe a moment of silence in memory of former Terrapin player Jordan McNair before the start of their game against the Texas Longhorns at FedExField on September 1, 2018 in Landover, Maryland.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Nine University of Maryland College Park student-athletes tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus after getting tested only a few days ago. 

On July 7-8, the University Health Center conducted on-campus screening of 185 student-athletes and staff, said the university system in a statement.

These nine student-athletes have been notified and are in self-isolation. They will also quarantine for 14 days as part of the recommended procedures from Prince George's County and the Center of Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC).

Maryland Athletics tested student-athletes as part of its phased approach before students come back to campus to participate in athletic workouts and activities this summer. 

In June, Maryland Athletics and the university tested 105 people, none of who tested positive for the virus.

Here is more on Maryland Athletics and how it has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Big Ten Conference, which Maryland participates in, announced this week that it will only hold fall athletic events between conference opponents as tries to keep its athletes safe during the pandemic.

