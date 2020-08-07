Virginia High School League to host meeting about sports during coronavirus

"Patience" is the name of the game, for high school sports in 2020. The VHSL is planning to hold a meeting about phased guidelines to keep students safe.

NORFOLK, Va. — Patience and steady progress are the main themes of the Virginia High School League's cautious march toward the beginning of the Fall sports season.

With the release of Phase 3 guidelines, an executive committee will meet next Wednesday to discuss the next step for schools and teams.

In the meantime, they continue to operate under Phase 2 guidelines, which include weight lifting, conditioning, and sport-specific drills. All are conducted in small pods and under strict social distancing rules. Team practices are still prohibited.