Man stabbed to death in Frederick identified by police

Police have since identified the man as 28-year-old Romario Tevin Anderson.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FREDERICK, Md. — Police have identified a man they say was stabbed to death in Frederick, Maryland last week.

According to the Frederick Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division, officers were called to the 400 block of North Market Street around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. First responders attempted to save the man's life but he died at the scene.

Police have since identified the man as 28-year-old Romario Tevin Anderson.

No suspect description is available at this time.

Police have not released any information regarding a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the deadly stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McPeak at AMcPeak@frederickmdpolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Lines at 301-600-TIPS (8477), via text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

WATCH NEXT: Son arrested after allegedly stabbing father to death in Fairfax County