Man shoots, kills alleged intruder who broke into his Montgomery County home, police say

POOLESVILLE, Md. — A homeowner shot and killed a man he said allegedly tried to break into his home in Poolesville, Md., according to Montgomery County Police Department.

The incident happened in the 18000 block of River Road Monday morning, police said.

A Public Information Officer with Montgomery County Police Department told WUSA9 that the homeowner told them he heard sounds in his home and went to investigate. They said the homeowner was on the phone with dispatchers when several rounds were heard fired through the phone.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult man dead inside one of the rooms in the home.

At this time, investigators are trying to figure out why the alleged intruder targeted the specific home. It remains unclear how the alleged intruder entered the home in the first place, but believe it was an isolated incident.

The homeowner is at police headquarters speaking with investigators.

The identity of the deceased man is unknown at this time.