4-foot python found near playground in Greenbelt, police bodycam records the capture

An exotic Ball Python was spotted near a kid's play area at Buddy Attick park Friday. Authorities want to know how it got there.

GREENBELT, Md. — Authorities in Greenbelt Maryland captured an exotic Ball Python that was spotted within slithering distance of a playground Friday afternoon, according to police and animal control officials.

The snake, captured near Buddy Attick Park, was estimated to be 4-feet long, according to animal control officer Rebecca Meyers who took the lead in capturing the snake after it was spotted on a sidewalk between the park and the city's Department of Public Works headquarters.

"It did take a team effort because that thing was actually pretty big," Meyers said.

Meyers identified the snake as an exotic Ball Python, which is not native to Maryland and would not survive mid-Atlantic winters, she said. Releasing non-native species is illegal in Maryland.

Greenbelt Police would like to know more about how the python, which is native to West Africa and is not poisonous, ended up on the loose in Greenbelt.

@TownUMarlboro, we see your loose zebras and raise you a python! 🐍 But seriously, thank you to Animal Control, Public Works, and the Greenbelt Police Department (all pictured) for keeping Greenbelt safe! pic.twitter.com/8A9nAj2o5d — City of Greenbelt (@CityofGreenbelt) September 20, 2021

The capture of the snake was recorded on the body camera of police officer T. Arnold, and released to WUSA9.

Public Works Department worker Brian Townsend said he spotted the snake around 10 a.m. Friday on the sidewalk outside his office and called animal control for help.

"It was a big snake," Townsend said.

He was among those who helped capture the snake using trash-picking tongs from the public works facility.

Townsend said he and other workers found a shedded snakeskin in front of their building the day before the python was spotted and captured.

The snake was unharmed by the capture and was handed over to an exotic pet rescue organization, according to animal control authorities.