Police: Man follows woman sleeping in Lowe's parking lot, runs her over with stolen forklift

WALDORF, Md. — A 20-year-old man is facing murder charges after police say he ran over a woman with a forklift, killing her, before stealing her car.

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, officers were called to the 2500 block of Crain Highway just before 12:45 a.m. Sunday for reports of a theft in progress at a Lowe's Home Improvement store.

Investigators claim 20-year-old Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown broke into the store, stole a forklift and rammed it through the rear gates. He then reportedly crashed into a car that was in the store's parking lot.

Police say 73-year-old Gloristine Pinkney was sleeping in that parked car when Brown rammed into it. She reportedly got out of the car after the crash and began to run away. Detectives say Brown followed the woman, ran her over with the forklift and then stole her car and drove away.

Officers found the stolen forklift in the parking lot and discovered Pinkney dead underneath it.

Investigators say Brown and Pinkney did not know each other when she was killed.

Pinkney's car was found near Brown's home and he was arrested Sunday evening. Brown has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, theft and other related charges. He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.