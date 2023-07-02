Woman dies after being run over by forklift in Waldorf

Officials say a suspect ran a woman over with a forklift and later took off in the victim's car.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALDORF, Md. — A woman in Charles County, Maryland is dead after being run over by a forklift on Sunday.

Officers from the Charles County Sherriff's Office responded to the 2500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf around 12:40 a.m. for a report of a burglary at a home improvement store.

According to officials, witnesses stated that the suspect broke into the store, stole a forklift and fled by "ramming the gates." The suspect was already gone when officers arrived, however, officials say the forklift was found at a nearby home improvement store on Jefferson Farm Place with a deceased woman underneath.

After additional investigation, officers say it appears the suspect encountered the woman in the parking lot of the store, hit her with the forklift and fled in the victim's car. The car is described to possibly be a dark copper-colored, 2019 Ford Fusion with damage to the passenger side of the car with a missing side mirror.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the missing car and anyone who sees the car or knows any information about this case is asked to call 9-1-1 or 301-932-2222. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-TIPS.