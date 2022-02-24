Woman arrested for trying to snatch 3-year-old girl who was sitting with her family in a mall food court

Police in Prince William County charged Jesica Jaqueline Escobar Quest with attempted abduction.

A family was sitting in the food court of the Manassas Mall in Prince William County, Virginia, when a stranger walked up, grabbed their 3-year-old daughter by the arm and told the girl to come with her.

That's according to a report by the Prince William County Police Department. The family intervened and grabbed the woman, alerting mall security, who called police, the report says.

Master Police Officer Renee Carr with the Prince William County Police Department said the girl was not injured.

Following an investigation, the woman, who was later identified as 44-year-old Jesica Jaqueline Escobar Quest of Bristow, Virginia, was arrested and charged with attempted abduction.