Chaotic scene in Anne Arundel Co. leaves several pedestrians hospitalized, man arrested

Adam Rey Wolford was arrested for DUI and assault.

HANOVER, Md. — Several people were hospitalized and a 33-year-old man is under arrest after a driver hit multiple pedestrians and other vehicles in Anne Arundel County Sunday morning. Probable cause documents released by the Anne Arundel County Police Department gave insight into a chaotic situation in Hanover.

Officers were called to the area of Dorey Road and Old Telegraph Road for a report of a hit-and-run crash just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. Charging documents say that when one officer got to the scene of the crash, he found a man laying facedown in the entrance of a 7-Eleven parking lot. The man was being treated by responding Anne Arundel County firefighters. Two other victims were found, also in the parking lot of the convenience store, identified in the documents as a man and a woman. The man was spitting up blood and in and out of consciousness. The woman had a large cut on her leg, but was able to speak to the officer.

The woman told the officer she heard a car crash in the parking lot, and when she turned to make sure everyone was OK, she was hit by a car. All three victims were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

Charging documents say officers then interviewed witnesses nearby. One man told an officer that before the crash he was involved in a fight with the man who eventually got behind the wheel. According to the charging documents, the witness said he was in the parking lot of the Cancun Cantina on Old Telegraph Road when the fight happened. The witness told police a man with brown hair and wearing a red plaid shirt had been walking around loudly making statements referring to himself as "the prince" and trying to direct traffic in the parking lot. The witness said he tried to talk to the man, and when he did, the man grabbed him and kneed him multiple times in the abdomen and groin.

The witness said his friends jumped in and separated the two men, according to the documents. After the altercation at Cancun Cantina, several witnesses saw the man in the red plaid shirt get into a red Jeep Cherokee. The witness said the man yelled at him out the window before driving up and down a small portion of Old Telegraph Road, driving erratically and yelling.

According to the charging documents, the witness told police the man intentionally accelerated and struck a White Ford Explorer with two women inside. The witness said the Cherokee hit the Ford Explorer so hard that it pushed the Explorer into another car behind it. That's when the witness said he ran away to seek safety.

The investigating officer then spoke to the owner of the Ford Explorer about what happened. The woman told the officer that she had been standing by her car with her friend when a couple of men walked up. She told police she saw the Jeep driving erratically in the Cancun Cantina parking lot. As the Jeep left the parking lot, the men yelled at her to get out of the way because the Jeep was heading right for her. Both women jumped in the car and buckled up right before the Cherokee struck the front of her car, backed up and hit it again.

That's when the Explorer's owner said the driver took off through the 7-Eleven parking lot, hitting several pedestrians. The woman told police she saw two of the pedestrians get thrown in the air from the impact. The woman then told police the Cherokee then returned to Old Dorsey Road and struck her Explorer again, according to the documents.

The investigator then spoke to the other woman in the Explorer, who told the officer she believed the driver of the Jeep was intentionally aiming for them when he hit the Ford twice.

The documents say the Cherokee was eventually found near the intersection of Quarterfield Road and Ayshire Court in Severn, less than a mile and a half from the crash scene.

The documents say the Cherokee was facing eastbound in the westbound lane and the owner of the vehicle, later identified as 33-year-old Adam Rey Wolford, was laying face down in the grass along the shoulder of the eastbound lane.

The officer reported Wolford closely matched the description provided by witnesses he spoke to. Documents say Wolford showed signs of impairment and his speech was slurred.