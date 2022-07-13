Looking for a job? Montgomery County Public Schools is hiring

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Attention job-seekers: Montgomery County Public Schools is hosting an in-person job fair Wednesday, July 13, for a wide variety of positions.
The school district is hosting the fair at Gaithersburg High School, 101 Education Boulevard in Gaithersburg from 5 to 7 p.m.
They are looking to hire everything from teachers to assistants and drivers. Here is the full list:
- Bus drivers and bus attendants (for special education)
- Security assistants
- Special education paraeducators
- Food service workers
- Building service workers
- Substitute teachers
The Maryland school district says that qualified candidates will have an opportunity to interact with MCPS staff in person and schedule interviews. Candidates are asked to bring their resumes to share with school district personnel.
Learn more about jobs offered by the school district by clicking here.
