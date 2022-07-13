x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Looking for a job? Montgomery County Public Schools is hiring

The school district is hosting a job fair Wednesday, July 13 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Credit: MCPS

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Attention job-seekers: Montgomery County Public Schools is hosting an in-person job fair Wednesday, July 13, for a wide variety of positions. 

The school district is hosting the fair at Gaithersburg High School, 101 Education Boulevard in Gaithersburg from 5 to 7 p.m.

They are looking to hire everything from teachers to assistants and drivers. Here is the full list:

  • Bus drivers and bus attendants (for special education)
  • Security assistants
  • Special education paraeducators
  • Food service workers
  • Building service workers
  • Substitute teachers

The Maryland school district says that qualified candidates will have an opportunity to interact with MCPS staff in person and schedule interviews. Candidates are asked to bring their resumes to share with school district personnel. 

Learn more about jobs offered by the school district by clicking here.

RELATED: Parents ask Montgomery Co. schools to return to previous SRO program

RELATED: Community members host forum on wanting SROs in Montgomery Co. schools

RELATED: US to cancel $6 billion in student loans for 200,000 defrauded by their colleges

RELATED: No, a Florida law doesn’t require students, professors to register political views with the state

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Capital Area Food Bank to host annual summer meals program