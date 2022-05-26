Community members host forum on wanting SROs in Montgomery Co. schools

Speakers were in favor of bringing back the SRO program in Montgomery County and feel that they provide preventative measures and provide safety to the schools.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — In Montgomery County, some residents and parents in the community are asking for SROs to be placed back in their high schools.

On Thursday the Community Partners for Public Safety held a forum to discuss “How SRO Relationships are Built.” The event started at 5:30 p.m. in Gaithersburg, Maryland and included a panel discussion comprised of high school principals and student resource officers.

The event opened up with remarks that addressed school safety amid the tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas earlier this week.

As many SROs opened up about their experiences with countless students throughout their time in schools, a common message from each of them was that their impact was credited to the relationships they built.

Many of the SROs discussed the relationships they made in the community and amongst students and how they built a repour beyond officer and civilian – and more of a mentor and mentee relationship.

SROs were removed months ago in Montgomery County. The topic of if police should be in schools is up for debate and many are divided on it. During this event, speakers were in favor of bringing back the SRO program in Montgomery County and feel that they provide preventative measures and provide safety to the school community.