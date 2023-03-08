Man arrested for vandalizing Prince George's Co. libraries faces child porn charges

Charles Sutherland faces at least seven charges of possessing child pornography, according to a charging document.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A Takoma Park man previously charged for vandalizing two Prince George's County libraries is now charged with possessing child pornography. Charles Sutherland faces at least seven charges of possessing child pornography, according to a charging document.

Sutherland was arrested back in June for spray painting the word "Groomer" on the front door of the Greenbelt library and the New Carrolton library during Capitol Pride Week. He faced vandalism and hate crime charges after he was arrested.

At the time, Sutherland reportedly admitted to the vandalism and allowed a search of his home, according to charging documents.

During the search, the document says officers found numerous diapers, children's dolls, and a child-sized doll in Sutherland's bed. According to Sutherland, he has no children or nieces or nephews, the documents say. He also admitted he had child pornography on a laptop in his home.

In January, a digital forensics examination of the laptop was completed and found seven files of child pornography.

