Gov. Hogan concerned some provisions of state’s police overhaul are ‘dangerous,’ as criminal justice advocates hail historic change

WASHINGTON — At a news conference marking the final hours of the 2021 Maryland General Assembly, Gov. Larry Hogan expressed wariness that some provisions of the state’s historic police reform package may need revisiting or readjusting within a year.

Over the weekend, the Democratic-controlled legislature swiftly voted to override Hogan’s (R) three vetoes of landmark police accountability measures, including new definitions of when officers may use force.

Maryland is the first state in the nation to repeal its Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, a near half-century old law affording robust protections to officers accused of misconduct.

“We all share the same goal of working on police reform,” Hogan said at the State House Monday. “But a couple of the provisions in there are pretty dangerous. And I think are going to put police officers’ and civilians’ lives at stake.”

Hogan strongly opposed the new Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021’s updated bar for when officers may use force, as the law now requires an officer’s actions to be “necessary and proportional.”

The governor called the standard “a vague and undefined test” in his veto statement, one he derided as out of sync with Supreme Court precedent.