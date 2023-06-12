Lakeforest Mall items are up for auction; Here's how you can participate

Here's how you can own a piece of the Lakeforest Mall.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The doors closed for Gaithersburg's Lakeforest Mall at the end of March, but now, thanks to an online auction, those memories will not be lost.

Anyone now can open up their wallets and bid on pieces of the mall. This includes items as big as the mall's pickup truck to as small as store fixtures and wall décor.

And these items are not just small in nature, but also in its starting price. Many items are starting out as low as $1 in the all-things-must-go style liquidation sale. This includes items such as Ruby Tuesday's soda maker, Sherwin-Williams paint, decorative lights, mall kiosk stands, ladders, food court dining tables and chairs, and the list continues on.

The expansive auction includes 597 listings. Currently, the highest priced item is a 2014 Chevy Silverado TK 2500HD for a total of $15,100.

The online action is expected to start closing on July 6, 2023 at 1 p.m.