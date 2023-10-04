Arlington Co. Police officers honored for bravery during Ireland's Four Court crash

Officer Whisner, Corporal O'Daniel and Corporal Playford were recognized for their "exceptional performance and bravery" while responding to the incident.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Three Arlington County Police officers were honored at the Arlington County Fire Department's annual awards ceremony for their brave actions taken after a rideshare driver crashed into a pub.

On Aug. 12, 2022, more than a dozen people were injured after the rideshare crashed into Ireland's Four Courts on Wilson Boulevard. Nine people were hospitalized, four were in critical condition and five others had injuries that weren't life-threatening. Six other people were treated at the scene by first responders and later released.

The act was not intentional, but was likely due to a medical emergency the driver had prior to the crash, officials said.

"Your actions played a significant role in saving the lives of the four critically injured patients and preventing additional injuries," said Arlington County Fire Chief David Povlitz. "Your prompt response, quick decision-making, and selfless act of courage undoubtedly made a meaningful difference during this complex incident. The collaboration between our departments was seamless, and your efforts in evacuating the building and removing patients were essential to the rescue operations."

The restaurant plans to welcome the public back in August 2023.