Man killed in Oxon Hill shooting, Prince George's County Police say

OXON HILL, Md. — A man was shot and killed in Oxon Hill Saturday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of Glassmanor Drive, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man outside suffering from trauma to the upper body. It is unclear what trauma the shooting caused but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Prince George's County police officers were investigating at the scene of the shooting Saturday night. Roads nearby had been blocked off.

The details about what had led up to the shooting were unknown. Information on a suspect has not been released by police.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide updates as additional information becomes available.