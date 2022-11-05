Maryland man wanted for making alleged threats of mass violence against elementary school

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on May 11, 2022.
The Charles County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in locating a man, 46-year-old Earl Washington, who allegedly made multiple threats against an elementary school.
Officials say that Washington made multiple threats of mass violence while he called a business in While Plains, Maryland, and Gale-Baily Elementary School.
According to officials, Washington knows people at the two locations and believes that it is a domestic-related occurrence.
Officers will be present at the elementary school this week out of an abundance of caution, officials say.
The investigation of this case is still ongoing, officials say,
Officials are asking that anyone with any additional information on Washington's location call 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online here.
RELATED: Who will be Maryland’s Democratic candidate for governor? Polling shows race remains competitive
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.