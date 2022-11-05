Maryland man wanted for making alleged threats of mass violence against elementary school

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate Earl Washington who allegedly made threats of mass violence toward an elementary school and a business.

Officials say that Washington made multiple threats of mass violence while he called a business in While Plains, Maryland, and Gale-Baily Elementary School.

According to officials, Washington knows people at the two locations and believes that it is a domestic-related occurrence.

Officers will be present at the elementary school this week out of an abundance of caution, officials say.

The investigation of this case is still ongoing, officials say,