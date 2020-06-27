Hanging effigy sparks new round of outrage in Maryland's tourist mecca

People on their way to Deep Creek Lake have been posting photos to social media which has resulted in complaints to police from as far away as Massachusetts.

GRANTSVILLE, Md. — An effigy of a hanging man on a property in Garrett County Maryland is sparking outrage. Tourists on their way to Deep Creek Lake have been posting photos to social media which has resulted in complaints to police from as far away as Massachusetts.

Paddy Morton, of Baltimore County Maryland, posted photos to her Facebook page after seeing the effigy on her way to visit Deep Creek Lake on June 19.

"I believe that the effigy is an act of racial terrorism," Morton said. "We were horrified. We were disgusted. We were shaken and thought we would try to do something about it.”

Some version of the display has been on the property at Chestnut Ridge Road near Grantsville since 2013, according to local officials who have denounced the effigy, but who said the First Amendment right to free speech on private property has prevented them from taking action, even under Maryland's hate crime laws.

Western Maryland's Congressman David Trone has vowed to work with local authorities to do something about it.

The effigy is displayed by a resident who WUSA9 is not naming, because he has not been charged with a crime, and because his children are receiving threats, according to the man's ex-wife.

The ex said it all started when she moved out and her husband put up the mock hanging as an expression of hatred toward her. She said racism was not the original intent.

But frustrated county leaders said it’s gone on now for seven years and the current nationwide battle for racial justice adds new gravity to the situation.

Maria Ravelli, who lives outside Boston, is conducting a viral social media campaign to pressure the community to protest. She also called Maryland State Police to complain.

“I think it’s racial terrorism,” Ravelli said. “And regardless of race, if we want to take racism out of the picture, because he says because it’s not specifically blackface, or whatever, it’s an act of violence. It’s a picture of violence.”

The chairman of Garrett County's Commission, who has denounced the effigy, wants it all to end.

"It’s very clear what the perception of many is,” Paul Edwards said. “It is not helping attract visitors and to have people come here and have a positive initial image of what Garrett County is about."

Rep. Trone is calling on local authorities to try again to convince the man to take it down.

In a statement, Trone called the effigy racist and abhorrent.