Racist graffiti spray-painted on a campus building at Bethesda's Walt Whitman High School

BETHESDA, Md. — The N-word and "lynch" were written on a building located on Walt Whitman High School's campus, according to a report filed with the Montgomery County Police Department.

The graffiti was reportedly sprayed on a utility shed near some temporary classrooms, not on the main building, and was discovered Saturday morning by a person that lives close to the school.

A noose was also spray-painted on the utility building. There is a crosswalk in front of the utility building and the N-word was also sprayed on the crosswalk, said police.

It is the second time since March that racist graffiti has been spray-painted on the campus of Walt Whitman High School. The last time racist graffiti was found, it was seen near the school's tennis courts.

The graffiti announcement comes less than two weeks after a protest was organized in help by students at Walt Whitman High School who said they wanted a chance to make their voices heard. People of all ages showed up at the demonstration and told WUSA9 that they have been instructed by the organizers not to loot nor damage property.