One of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz's last official acts before his sudden death from a heart attack early Thursday was to order all junk food removed from vending machines in county facilities.

"He like yogurt and granola and things like that," veteran county spokesperson Elise Armacost said in apparent dismay.

"When someone who appears to be at the peak of health yesterday isn't with you today, it's just a shocking thing and its difficult to absorb," she said.

Kamenetz, 60, was among the leading Democratic contenders in a hotly contested Maryland primary race to unseat Republican Governor Larry Hogan in the November general election.

Kamenetz led the other seven Democratic candidates in available campaign cash.

He had appeared just hours before his sudden death at a candidate's forum at Bowie State University.

Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker, who was running against Kamenetz and six others, said his opponent looked strong.

"I had just watched hours earlier Kevin passionately and eloquently share his goals, vision, and ideas for the State of Maryland,” Baker said in a written statement.

Baker called it a "tragic day" and suspended campaigning.

Governor Larry Hogan paid tribute to Kamenetz by ordering state flags to be lowered in tribute.

"He was a man who dedicated his life to public service," Hogan said.

Kamenetz was pronounced dead at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson at 3:30 a.m.

He had been rushed there by an advanced life support ambulance from the Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

Kamenetz had dialed 9-1-1 from the firehouse parking lot near his home after arriving there in a vehicle with his wife at about 2 a.m.

Kamenetz lost consciousness while being treated by medics at the firehouse and never woke up.

Medics attempted to restart Kamenetz's heart with an electronic defibrillator three times, and performed CPR during the race to the hospital.

He died of a massive heart attack despite an apparent lack of risk factors, said the hospital's medical director.

Kamenetz had served eight years as Baltimore County Executive and 16 years as a county council member before making his bid for governor.

He was battling through a crowded field of contenders running on his record which included plummeting crime, school improvements and never raising taxes while county executive.

