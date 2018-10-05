OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WUSA9) -- Maryland Democratic governor candidate, Kevin Kamenetz died early Thursday morning at the age of 60, officials said.

The Baltimore County Executive died at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center after a cardiac arrest.

According to a release, Kamenetz was at home sleeping in Owings Mills, when he woke up around 2 a.m. because he was feeling sick. He was taken to the hospital where he then died at 3:22 a.m.

A briefing is expected to take place at 11 a.m. at the Public Safety Building in Towson.

© 2018 WUSA