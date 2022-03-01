Where to get free KN95 masks in Frederick County

Libraries in Frederick County that are closed on Friday will start their mask distribution on Saturday. Households are limited to one pack of masks.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County government will start distributing free packs of KN95 masks at its public libraries on Friday.

In January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance to suggest the use of some N95 and KN95 respirators to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Frederick County Public Libraries website says the masks will be offered during regular business hours at the front entrance of each branch. One pack of masks—containing five KN95s —will be given out per household. Library cards are not required to pick up a pack.

The county government has around 100,000 masks available which they are working to distribute equitably. "Supplies are still limited and demand may exceed supply," the county government's website says.

FCPL facilities have been operating under adjusted hours ever since Jan. 10. Here's a breakdown of when each Frederick County public library operates:

C. Burr Artz, Urbana, Thurmont, Walkersville, Middletown, and Brunswick libraries are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and they are closed Sunday.

Emmitsburg and Myersville libraries are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday; and they are closed Friday and Sunday.

Edward F. Fry Library at Point of Rocks Library is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Saturday; 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday; and it's closed on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.