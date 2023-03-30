Former school bus driver to spend 40 years in prison for sexually abusing girls during his bus route

Etienne Kabongo was sentenced to 90 years in prison, with all but 40 years suspended, for sexually abusing girls along his bus route.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A former school bus driver in Montgomery County has been sentenced to 90 years in prison, with all but 40 years suspended, for sexually abusing girls along his bus route.

The investigation into 67-year-old Etienne Kabongo began in July 2018 after one of his victims came forward following her assault. As officers investigated, they discovered a school bus surveillance video had footage of multiple incidents involving three other victims and Kabongo.

Two of the victims were minors at the time of their assaults, and the other two were 18 years old, according to police.

At the time of his arrest, the school district confirmed Kabongo, also known as Mr. Steve, was no longer employed with them.

Kabongo pleaded guilty to several charges, including Sexual Abuse of a Minor, for the abuse of the four girls. However, he maintained that he was not criminally responsible due to an alleged mental disorder. On Thursday, a jury found Kabongo criminally responsible for the sexual assaults.

In addition to his prison sentence, Kabongo was ordered five years of supervised probation should he ever be released.