MONTGOMERY CO., Md. -- A Montgomery Co. public school bus driver was indicted on 14 counts of sexual abuse on Thursday.

According to police, Etienne Kabongo had sexual content with four students on his bus route from May through July.

Superintendant Jack Smith says Kabongo, known as “Mr. Steve,” is no longer employed by the school.

MCPS created a list of all the schools Kabongo served at which can be found here:

Kabongo was arrested in early August after sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl on the bus. Police say a camera on the bus captured the assault.

He had been transporting special education students.

If you or your child have any information that may be helpful to the investigation, please call the Special Victims Investigations Division of the Montgomery County Police Department at 240-773-5400.

