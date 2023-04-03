Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief of staff, Roy McGrath arrested

According to the FBI, when agents attempted to take McGrath into custody there was a shooting and McGrath was injured.

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have confirmed the arrest of former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief of staff, Roy McGrath, Monday.

According to a spokesperson with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), when agents attempted to take McGrath into custody there was a shooting and McGrath was injured.

There are very few details available about the shooting at this time. McGrath was reportedly taken to an area hospital after he was shot. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," an FBI spokesperson said in a statement. "In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division."

McGrath, 53, has been a wanted fugitive since he disappeared in March, missing a court date for an eight-count federal indictment. In that case, McGrath faces charges including wire fraud, allegedly securing a $233,648 severance payment equal to one year of salary as the head of Maryland Environmental Service. He also faces fraud and embezzlement charges.

If convicted of the federal charges, McGrath faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each of four counts of wire fraud; and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for each of two counts of embezzling funds from an organization receiving more than $10,000 in federal benefits.