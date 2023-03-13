x
Crime

Arrest warrant issued for Roy McGrath, ex-chief of staff to former Gov. Hogan

McGrath lives in Florida, but he was supposed to show up for his trial that was scheduled at 9 a.m. When he did not show up, the judge issued an arrest warrant.
Credit: State of Maryland
Roy C. McGrath, former chief of staff for Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, was indicted October 5, 2021, on charges of defrauding a state agency of nearly $280,000.

BALTIMORE — A federal judge issued an arrest warrant Monday for the ex-chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Roy McGrath, who didn't show up to court Monday morning for his criminal trial on wire fraud, theft and document falsification charges.

McGrath lives in Florida, but he was supposed to show up for his trial that was scheduled at 9 a.m. When he did not show up, the judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

McGrath was initially accused of defrauding a state agency he led by inducing it to pay him nearly $280,000 in mostly severance pay before he moved to his post in the governor’s office. 

He allegedly committed both wiretapping and fraud during his time at Maryland Environmental Services and was found to be abusing his position while he was the director of the Maryland Environmental Service, according to Maryland General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Fair Practices and State Personnel Oversight.

Officials claim McGrath knowingly falsified a document that falsely appeared to be a memorandum to the Governor of Maryland. The allegedly false memorandum used a blue check mark, as characteristically used by the Governor of Maryland, in the "approved" box. This gave the illusion that Hogan had seen and approved the memorandum, which was backdated to May 18, 2020, a date that reportedly coincides with the day McGrath interviewed to become the chief of staff.

