Feed the Fridge and Prince George's Co. to unveil second fridge to help provide food to those who need it

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George's County and Feed the Fridge, a group that aims to battle food insecurity while helping the economy, will officially open their second fridge in the County later this month.

Feed the Fridge is a group that places refrigerators at recreation centers, schools and other locations throughout the District. Prince George's County and Montgomery County officials work with local restaurants to stock the refrigerators daily with meals that anyone can take, no questions asked.

The second fridge will be unveiled at the Glassmanor Community Center on Marcy Avenue in Oxon Hill at 11 a.m. on May 17.

“Thanks to the generous funding provided by Adventist HealthCare, and the willingness of the Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County to make the Glassmanor Community Center available as a location for this fridge," said Mark Bucher, co-owner of Medium Rare Restaurant Group and founder of Feed the Fridge/We Care, Inc. "We will be turning food insecurity into meal security for hungry Oxon Hill kids, families and seniors.”

The new fridge is the result of a partnership between Adventist HealthCare and the M-NCPPC Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County. The group says the fridge will be stocked with meals prepared by local restaurant owners who are "growing their brands."

According to a press release from the Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County, this will help the residents in the Glassmanor and Forest Heights Communities where many have to face a long, difficult and sometimes unsafe walk to the nearest grocery store.