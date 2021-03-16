Maryland urged to allow beer and wine in Prince George's grocery stores to battle 'food deserts'

The county aims to lure major grocers to build new stores and invest millions by allowing beer and wine sales.

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. — Prince George's County leaders worried about "food deserts" think they have a way to lure high quality grocery stores to come back into struggling neighborhoods -- allowing them to sell beer and wine, which would take a change in Maryland law.

Vast areas of Prince George's County inside the Capital Beltway are considered food deserts with poor access to grocers selling fresh produce and other healthy choices, according to an analysis by county authorities.

“Prince George's County has the highest percentage of low income, low access areas in the in the region," County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks said the county has 139 liquor stores but only 93 grocery stores, with areas inside the Beltway averaging two liquor stores per square mile.

She says the solution is to lure grocers back by allowing them to sell beer and wine, which is not allowed in Maryland.

"This would be the incentive that they need to bring the profit margin that they would need to be able to bring those stores into areas that do not have grocers,” Alsobrooks said.

“We want Whole Foods, we want Trader Joe's," she added.