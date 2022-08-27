FedEx Field ranked as worst NFL stadium

"At least tickets are $70 each," Darney said, when closing off the statement for the 30th ranked stadium.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Thirty out of 30 could be considered good, unless we are talking about the recent ranking that has listed the FedEx Field in last place in comparison with the 29 other NFL stadiums.

The USAToday's For The Win staff released a 2022 ranking of the 30 stadiums across the nation in August. The list, which was developed through first-hand experiences, used a criteria based on the general atmosphere, design, location, amenities, food, character and the stadium itself to create the ranking.

When talking about the home of the Washington Commanders, the outlet did not hold back. Matter of fact, they called it 'awful'.

"Look, there’s no way around this. FedEx Field is awful. It’s literally falling apart. Remember when a railing gave way back in January and sent a handful of Philly fans tumbling at the feet of Jalen Hurts? Or when that pipe burst in the fall of 2021 and sent questionable water all over fans? Yeah," For The Win staff member Caroline Darney said.

The Commanders have called the FedEx Field home since 1997. Before this the NFL team played their home games at the RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C.

Just like the ranking suggests, the District's home team is in need of a new or renovated place to call home.

"Not only will the stadium actively work against you, you need to drive or train an annoying distance and either walk a further annoying distance or sit in hours of traffic to experience a team that hasn’t made it out of the Wild Card round since 2005," Darney continued.

Caroline did have one compliment for the stadium. "At least tickets are $70 each," Darney said, when closing off the statement for the 30th ranked stadium.