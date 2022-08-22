Washington Commanders value is up, according to new Forbes report

The report says Washington is worth $5.6 billion, which is a 33% increase in value from last year.

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Commanders value has gone up in 2022.

That's according to Forbes. The magazine just released its NFL team valuation ahead of the new season. Forbes says the Commanders are the sixth most valuable team in the league out of 32 teams.

At one point, The Commanders were the most valuable team in the NFL for seven straight years. The team has ranked fifth or lower in six of the last seven years.

That means the Commanders are still making good money.

Forbes ranks the Dallas Cowboys as the most valuable team in the NFL, worth $8 billion. Dallas is the first franchise to be worth that much.