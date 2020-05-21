Fire in Germantown leaves one dead

Fire officials in Montgomery County said one person did not survive an early morning fire in the 12000 block of Birdseye Terrace in Germantown, Md.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Firefighters and police in Maryland are investigating a fatal house fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 12000 block of Birdseye Terrace in Germantown for a report of a fire in a town house around 4:30 a.m. About 50 firefighters responded to the scene.

Fire crews arrived to find a mattress fire in a second floor bedroom that had spread to the floor boards, as well as other nearby items.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said firefighters quickly put the fire out, but an adult was found on the second floor who did not survive.

Fire and investigators were called to determine the cause of the blaze.

Piringer said the Montgomery County Police Department is assisting with the death investigation.