'Why are people worried about how I sent my son home?' Family frustrated by criticism of final show for murdered loved one

WASHINGTON — Markelle Morrow was known to many by the stage name Goonew. The 24-year-old rapper was shot and killed in Prince George's County, police said.

Morrow's family held what was called his final show at Bliss Nightclub in Northeast D.C. Sunday. The showing has garnered a lot of criticism and attention but his family says the service was exactly what Morrow would have wanted.

“That's my baby child. That's my son," said Markelle Morrow's mother Parker. "Why are people worried about how I sent my son home?"

The chatter centered around their family's decision to send the rapper off in style has left Parker Morrow and her daughters frustrated.

“Nobody will ever be able to look down on my son and I mean that in the most humblest way,” she said.

Video of Morrow's body on a stage at Bliss in Northeast D.C. has circulated online. It shows a crowd of people dancing and celebrating below Morrow's body, hoisted above, standing upright.

In a statement posted to their Instagram page, Bliss Club DC says they were never made aware of what would transpire Sunday night. However, Tresa and Brianna Dunn of Dunn and Sons Funeral Services, the funeral home behind the final show, told WUSA9 they did inform the club of the family's plans.

"Yes, we did a contract with bliss. So we did inform them. But I must say the bliss came through at the last moment for us," said Tresa Dunn of Dunn and Sons Funeral Service.

"We did not state whether or not if he'll be in a casket, or if he'll be standing in the owner was okay with Mark Hill being in his facility," continued Briana Dunn.

The family says they planned his show at another venue and on Saturday the venue canceled on them, which was why they moved his final show to Bliss.

Morrow's sister Patrice is asking people to remember they've lost someone they love and that her brother's murder remains unsolved.

"They're forgetting that we still wake up, that's what we lack, human decency," said Patrice.

In a horse-drawn carriage, in a casket wrapped in style, the Morrow family said goodbye to Markelle on Monday.

His grieving mother is exhausted and has one final message for anyone else who has an opinion.

"Please leave me alone, please leave me alone about how I sent my son home," she said. "I did what I wanted to do. Thank you,”