Two people rushed to the hospital after an explosion at a home in Darnestown

Initial investigation suggests that the explosion was caused by the malfunction of a model rocket.

DARNESTOWN, Md. — Two people were rushed to the hospital and a third person was evaluated after an alleged malfunction of a model rocket caused an explosion at a home in Darnestown on Tuesday evening, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said.

At 5:15 p.m., firefighters were called to the home located in the 14200 block of Cervantes Avenue for the report of smoke seen coming from the home.

At the scene, firefighters noticed smoke coming from the home and garage.

They also found damage as a result of an explosion.

Investigators say most of the damage was found in the garage, but the cars in the driveway were also damaged and some windows were blown out.

First responders took two people to the hospital following the explosion at the home.

One was suffering from life-threatening injuries, and the other from serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say both people suffered a variety of traumatic injuries.

A third person was evaluated at the home but was not transported to the hospital for further care.

Investigators said there was no fire just an explosion.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.