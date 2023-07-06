x
Maryland

Crews investigate boat fire at Tall Timbers Marina

The fire happened at a large storage facility and involved 10 boats.

TALL TIMBERS, Md. — Crews are investigating after 10 boats caught fire at a Maryland marina Wednesday.

ATF special agents and certified fire investigators are working with the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, the Maryland State Fire Marshal, Maryland State Police and St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office to investigate the two-alarm fire at Tall Timbers Marina. 

The fire happened at a large storage facility and involved 10 boats.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials have not released any information regarding what may have caused the fire.

Photos of the fire show a large plume of black smoke filling the sky.

The images are similar to photos of a fire at a D.C. marina late last month. That fire damaged three boats at the Columbia Island Marina. In addition to the damage to the three boats, officials add that the docks also had some damage.   

