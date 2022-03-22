EXCLUSIVE: New Polling shows Franchot leads; Wes Moore picks up new endorsement

New polling shows all of the Democratic candidates in Maryland's gubernatorial race have a real chance of winning the nomination.

MARYLAND, USA — A polling memo from Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research (GQR) obtained by WUSA9, showed limited movement among the crowded field of Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial candidates.

In a survey of 807 Democratic voters in Maryland, the memo showed State Comptroller Peter Franchot leads with 23%, Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker is in second with 15%, Former US Secretary of Labor Tom Perez is in third with 11%, followed by Wes Moore with 10%, Doug Gansler with 5% and John King with 3%.

“We’re quietly confident not overly confident,” said Peter Franchot (D) Candidate for governor in an interview with WUSA9. “We’re working really hard and knocking on thousands of doors every week and it’s that kind of door-to-door campaigning that I think will prove us successful.”

Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker was encouraged by the data as well. Findings from the survey, conducted among likely Democratic voters between March 8 through March 14, showed Baker leads with Black voters at 23%, the statement said.

“Our campaign is very strong in the Washington region,” explained Baker. “We’re winning that region—Montgomery County, Prince George’s County and we’re doing well across the state. This has been the fifth poll that showed that we are in a very strong position to overtake that campaign.”

Additional data in GQR’s memo outlined the money spent by the leading campaigns to date. Wes Moore leads with $1,629,054 followed by Tom Perez at $952,798 and Peter Franchot at $888.096.

By far, the most important number from the report was the 25%, which represented the percentage of undecided voters in the electorate.

“This race is wide open, and no one has broken out of the pack,” said GQR in its memo.

Wes Moore is hoping to cut through the field; banking on a recent endorsement from Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and new endorsement from Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

“I think it goes to show the momentum we have in Prince George’s County is real,” said Moore. “This is not just about the momentum we want to generate in a campaign. This is about what we’re going to do with Prince George’s County over the next eight years.”