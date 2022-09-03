Maryland Appraisal Task Force Bill moves to Senate

Supporters say House Bill 1097 will help ensure minority families throughout the state receive fair home appraisals.

MARYLAND, USA — A bill proposed in response to a WUSA9 investigation that exposed allegations of home appraisal bias, passed the Maryland house Monday afternoon with a vote of 107 to 25.

“I am so happy that the effort that was put into this bill has begun to payoff,” said Delegate Marvin Holmes (D).

Maryland HB 1097 would create a task force to study the misvaluation and undervaluation of property owned by minorities. Several homeowners in Prince George’s County told WUSA9’s Larry Miller last November that their homes were valued differently because they’re Black and live in a majority Black neighborhood. WUSA9's reporting sparked outrage and calls for change by state leaders and those vying for office.

“I am happy to see where we are and hope this bill gets to the governor’s desk,” said Jacquelyn Priestly when we spoke with her by phone Sunday.

Concerned homeowners created the group Fair and unbiased appraisal advocates; educating homeowners on the appraisal process, what to know and how to file complaints.

A 2018 report from the Brookings Institute, showed that owner-occupied homes in Black neighborhoods are undervalued by an average of $48,000. When WUSA9 examined their data for the Washington metropolitan area, we found that the average remains consistent—meaning homes in Black neighborhoods are undervalued. The Brookings Institute said it amounts to $156 billion in cumulative losses.