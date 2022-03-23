'Thank you Jesus' | Mother relieved after judge denied bond for dentist accused of killing her daughter

A Maryland judge denied bond for Dr. James Ryan, who 78 years in prison if convicted of charges against him, including second-degree murder.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Maryland dentist remains behind bars after a judge denied bond for a man charged with prescribing lethal doses of Ketamine and Propofol to his girlfriend.

Dr. James Ryan, 48, made his first court appearance Wednesday facing multiple charges including second-degree murder in the death of Sarah Harris. State prosecutors said with all the charges against the doctor, he's facing 78 years in prison.

Harris' family was in the courtroom seated behind defense attorneysTom DeGonia and Morgan Wheeler. The lawyers asked that bond be granted, arguing that the prosecution had a weak case against Ryan and no concrete proof that he actually gave Harris the drugs that led to her overdose.

DeGonia added that Ryan has surrendered his Drug Enforcement Agency license and will surrender others as well. He said Ryan was not a threat to the community and argued that he be released to seek treatment for his own addiction and mental health issues.

When the judge denied bond, Harris' family let out a slight sound of excitement, as both the prosecutors and judge called Ryan "a dangerous man."

"Thank you Jesus for this victory," Harris' mother, Tina Harris, said. "That’s all I have to say."

Ryan will remain behind bars until at least his next court appearance on April 15 at 8:30 a.m.