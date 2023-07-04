7 demonstrators arrested outside Maryland State House

"The protesters were handcuffed & being loaded into a van. One man was yelling 'Fight! Fight! Fight!'" Delegate Rachel Muñoz said.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Seven demonstrators were arrested for trespassing Friday after blocking the doors to the Maryland State House.

Maryland Capitol Police and Annapolis City Police were aware of the protest that was planned ahead of time and set for 12 p.m.

Authorities say the protest was related to immigration and health care.

During the protest, officers with Annapolis City Police joined Maryland Capitol Police in arresting several of the demonstrators for trespassing.

Officers held the demonstrators in a comfortable area until all seven were eventually released.

April Taylor, Chief of Staff for Delegate Rachel Muñoz, recalled her experience during the incident.

"I heard state troopers yelling inside of my building 'I need back up, I need back up' which caused me to look out of the window to see what was happening," Taylor said. "I then went outside to see several individuals with a banner blocking the state house doors. Moments they were all placed under arrest."

Delegate Rachel Muñoz also described her experience.

"My Chief-of-Staff, April Taylor took the pictures that I posted & sent them to me. We were kept on the House Floor longer than we expected but we were not informed why or about what was happening outside," said Muñoz. "When we were released by the Speaker, there was so much extra security presence all the way back to our offices. The protesters were handcuffed & being loaded into a van. One man was yelling 'Fight! Fight! Fight!' and the others were responding 'Health care is a human right!'"