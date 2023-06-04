A look into the Maryland sheriff connected to alleged machine gun rental scheme

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins has been elected five times and says he's "100% cooperating" despite his indictment.

FREDERICK, Md. — Reactions to the indictment of Frederick County Maryland's powerful, five-term Sheriff on charges of aiding in the illegal purchasing of machine guns are ranging from calls to step aside to statements of support.

"I urge Sheriff Chuck Jenkins to place himself on an administrative leave of absence until this matter is resolved as he would require any deputy pending charges under his command," said Frederick County Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett.

Others emphasized that Jenkins is innocent until proven guilty.

“I have known Sheriff Jenkins to be an outstanding leader in law enforcement for decades," said state Delegate Chris Tomlinson. "As of now, Sheriff Jenkins has been indicted, and those are just allegations. He is presumed innocent until the justice process plays out.”

A statement from County Executive Jessica Fitzwater noted neither she nor the council plays any role in the operation of the Sheriff's office. She referred all questions to federal authorities.

In a written statement, Jenkins says he’ll continue in office while he fights the charges.

The sheriff is accused by federal authorities of concocting fraudulent documents to help a local gun range owner, named Rob Krop, assemble an arsenal of otherwise illegal machine guns.

Krop then allegedly let recreational shooters fire the guns at his range outside Frederick called The Machine Gun Nest for a fee.

The indictment in the case says Krop earned more than $100,000 on the machine gun rentals.

Jenkins is accused of creating false documents to convince federal authorities that Krop was buying the guns as demonstration items for the sheriff’s department, which is one of the few ways Krop could have gotten the guns legally, according to the indictment.

Jenkins has been the politically popular Sheriff of Frederick County since 2006.

His official bio says he “maintains a strong stance on illegal immigration enforcement,” which has made him a national figure.

His department is one of only two in Maryland that collaborate with federal authorities to enforce immigration laws.

Fox News named him “America’s second toughest Sheriff on illegal immigration," according to Jenkins's bio. But he has been forced to settle allegations that his department has illegally profiled Latino citizens.

His bio shows that he is also a strong supporter of gun rights.

Krop, the owner of the Machine Gun Nest, offered political support to Jenkins in exchange for the sheriff helping Krop’s business, according to the indictment.

Krop recently took to Facebook to tell customers he would not cooperate with federal agencies like the ATF to collect information.

“Over the past year, three-letter organizations have started their fight right here in Frederick, Maryland, asking us for your records and all information -- any and all info on your purchases," Krop said in his Facebook video. "We lawyered up. We refused.”

The indictment says at least seven machine guns allegedly obtained illegally were seized.

Krop has not responded to WUSA9’s efforts to contact him through his business.

