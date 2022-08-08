12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse

Five people were hospitalized with serious injuries. All are expected to survive.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021, related to a different deck collapse.

Firefighters are investigating what caused a 20 foot by 30 foot deck attached to an Anne Arundel County home to collapse over the weekend.

The collapse happened just before midnight on Saturday in the 200 block of Roesler Avenue in Glen Bernie. Responding firefighters said that several adults were on the deck at the time of the collapse.

Crews arrived on the scene and began helping injured patients. According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, 12 total patients were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. Five of the patients were hospitalized with serious injuries. Seven others were hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. All are expected to survive, firefighters said.

A total of 35 firefighters responded to the scene Saturday.