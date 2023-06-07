2 dead in Calvert County house fire

The home was engulfed in flames and eventually collapsed.

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — Two people are dead after a house fire in Huntingtown, Maryland, early Wednesday morning. The Maryland Fire Marshal's Office and the Calvert County Sheriff's Office are conducting a joint investigation to figure out what caused the deadly blaze.

Crews with the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding fire departments responded to the fire at 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Maurham Court after a neighbor reported a house engulfed in flames. When firefighters got to the scene, neighbors said two people were trapped inside.

It took firefighters nearly two hours to control the blaze, but the home eventually collapsed.

After several hours, with help from the Prince George's County Fire Investigation Unit and investigators from the City of Annapolis Fire and Explosive Services Unit, two adults were found inside the collapsed home.

The two people were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to identify them and determine their exact cause of death.