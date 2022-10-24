'You cannot lease property that does not belong to you' | Criminal charges could be coming in Clinton home dispute

“It could be considered fraud and the maximum penalty is 15 years,” Braveboy said.

CLINTON, Md. — A couple in Prince George’s County thought they were buying a home in Clinton, Maryland but when they went by last week they found strangers moving into their new home.

On Monday, the State's Attorney for Prince George's County Aisha Braveboy told WUSA9 that everyone in this situation has some rights and their office is investigating.

One Maryland couple said they’re in the process of buying this foreclosed home from the bank. But before they could fully close the deal, another group of people have already moved in. The alleged renters told WUSA9 and the buying agent, they have a lease.

On Monday, we spoke with the person who leased the Clinton home, who did not want to go on camera, and he claims he is a victim in this case too. Braveboy said criminal charges could be coming to multiple parties.

“The renter will also have a criminal process that they can avail themselves of if they believe that they've been duped or defrauded into believing that they have the right to lease a property. You cannot lease property that does not belong to you” Braveboy said.

The renters provided a copy of their lease. We reached out to the listed landlord. A person answered but hung up the phone.

On Monday, we spoke with the selling and buying real estate agents who said the name listed on the lease as the landlord is actually the previous owner of the house. But it was foreclosed and now U.S. Bank is the owner.

We went by the Fort Washington location listed on the lease and found the office with black paper in the windows and nobody coming to the door.

Braveboy said in a situation like this, the current owner of the property can file criminal charges as well.

“They can file a criminal complaint, which is what I suggest because then we will conduct a criminal investigation along with the police department to determine whether or not crimes have been committed. If they have been committed, then we will pursue court action to provide the owner with the appropriate remedy,” she said.

Braveboy said crimes like this are unfortunately not new to the county and if someone gave the current tenants a bogus lease, that could land them behind bars.

“It could be considered fraud and the maximum penalty is 15 years,” Braveboy said.

The couple who’s in the process of buying the house is naturally flustered and leery to move forward with the process. Braveboy said the allegations, in this case, are serious and her office will not ignore them.

“We will work with the police department to investigate it and we will bring appropriate charges,” she said.