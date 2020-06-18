Confederate memorial by Silver Spring church toppled

The confederate memorial, a grave marker, was vandalized last week with black spray paint. This week, it was toppled to the ground.

A confederate memorial has toppled in a Silver Spring church cemetery Wednesday night after being vandalized earlier this week.

The memorial served as a grave marker for 17 Confederate soldiers who died in the Battle of Fort Stevens. The marker, located at Grace Episcopal Church cemetery in Silver Spring, was vandalized late last Sunday evening with black spray paint.

Interim pastor of Grace Episcopal, Richard Kukowski, said the church did not file a police report because they intended to handle the issue "in house." Kukowski said that he was not aware the monument had toppled until later this morning but was aware of last week's vandalism incident.

Other monuments and statues recognizing the Confederacy have been knocked down across the country, with several torn down in Virginia. The statues of Confederate leaders Williams Carter Wickham and Jefferson Davis have been among those toppled in the last two weeks in the commonwealth.

The church was founded in 1855, with the marker established in 1896. Kukowski said the controversy over the marker isn't new and that there have been efforts to remove it, but multiple historical societies are involved with the preservation and need to contact descendants. Only one of the 17 soldiers buried there has been identified.