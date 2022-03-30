Condo association fire hydrants lacked enough water as apartments burned, Prince George's fire officials say

The nearest hydrant with enough water was a quarter mile away from a burning building at the Holly Hills condominiums in Forestville on Tuesday.

FORESTVILLE, Md. — Fire hydrants maintained by a Prince George's County condo association were not providing all the water firefighters needed to deal with a life-threatening situation Tuesday afternoon, according to the fire department.

Twenty-four units were burned out at the Holly Hill condos on Donnell Drive in Forrestville during a fire that was reported at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Prince George’s County Fire EMS authorities.

But the nearest hydrant up to the job was nearly a quarter-mile away, according to measurements taken by WUSA9.

Fire authorities said it took seven minutes to run hoses to provide enough water to handle the situation safely.

No lives were lost.

One condo association hydrant closest to the burning building didn’t work at all, according to WUSA9 reporter John Henry who was at the scene Tuesday.

Residents said condo association fire hydrants on the property were prone to chronic leaking.

Some hydrants had been recently replaced by contractors, according to residents.

According to Prince George’s Fire EMS chief Justin Shea, firefighters “realized the hydrant was not providing enough water to extinguish the well-advanced fire and quickly determined a better plan of attack by extending the fire department hose line to a WSSC hydrant.”

Hydrants that are maintained by condo associations and apartment complexes get routine inspections, according to fire authorities.

“The maintenance, inspection, and testing of private hydrants is the responsibility of the property owner or management company," the Department said in a prepared statement.

"The hydrants are flow tested annually by a third-party certified vendor, and the results are made available to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department when we conduct the property inspection. If a problem exists, the Fire/EMS Department works with the property owner or management company until the problem is resolved."

Prince George’s authorities could not immediately say when the last inspection at Holly Hills was, and what deficiencies if any were found.