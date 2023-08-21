Crews battle large apartment blaze in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Firefighters in Prince George's County are working to extinguish a large apartment fire in College Park, Maryland on Monday morning. Flames from the fire could be seen shooting from the roof of the apartment building, with black smoke visible.
Prince George's County Fire Department crews were called to the 10100 block of Baltimore Avenue, near IKEA, for a report of a fire just before 8:30 a.m. Crews were using ladders and hoses to try to extinguish the flames at the three-story building. A second alarm was called to get more firefighters and resources to the scene.
A public information officer for the fire department said it appears the fire started on an apartment balcony and then reached the roof. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Authorities said it was too early to report on any injuries as a result of the fire.
Additional details were not immediately available from the scene. WUSA9 has a crew on the way to get more information.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm more information. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
