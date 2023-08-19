Fire at Dulles Airport leads to evacuation of terminal

As of 9 p.m., passengers and employees have been allowed back in the building and normal operations have resumed.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA, USA — Two officers were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation after a fire broke out inside a terminal at Dulles Airport in Virginia. Both Airports Authority police officers are expected to be ok.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening, smoke was reportedly seen coming from a police motorized vehicle in the main terminal at Dulles International Airport.

As a safety precaution, officials say passengers were evacuated from the departures level of the terminal.

Responders from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire and Rescue department responded to the scene to contain the smoke and then vent it from other parts of the terminal.

As of 9 p.m., passengers and employees have been allowed back in the building and normal operations have resumed.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire or what happened in the moments leading up to the flames.

There were no other reported injuries.

Stick with WUSA9 as we follow this incident and provide the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.

WATCH NEXT:

A woman is in custody after police say she intentionally set fire to a car with adults and children inside.