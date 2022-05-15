Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland hospitalized for 'minor stroke' over the weekend

The 63-year-old Democratic Senator from Maryland said he expects to return to work later this week and will remain under medical observation.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said in a statement that over the weekend he experienced a "minor stroke."

The Democratic senator made the announcement Sunday evening. Van Hollen said he experienced "light headedness and acute neck pain" when he delivered a speech in Western Maryland. After the speech, he was admitted to George Washington University Hospital.

The 63-year-old senator received confirmation from an angiogram Sunday that he experienced "a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of [his] head."

"Fortunately, I have been informed that there are no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident, but my doctors have advised that out of an abundance of caution I remain under observation for a few days," Van Hollen said.

Van Hollen thanked the medical team that cared for him and said he expects to return to work in the Senate this week.