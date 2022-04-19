Montgomery Co. Council supports removal of Francis G. Newlands name from memorial fountain in Chevy Chase

Francis G. Newlands was a former U.S. Senator and founded the town of Chevy Chase, Maryland. He was known to openly speak out with white supremacist rhetoric.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County has affirmed its support for the removal of Francis G. Newlands' name from the memorial fountain in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Council Vice President Evan Glass, Councilmember Andrew Friedson and Will Jawandi introduced a resolution to affirm Montgomery County's support for the Francis G. Newlands Memorial Removal Act on April 19.

Newlands was a U.S. Senator and founded the town of Chevy Chase in Maryland. Newlands was also known for openly being a white supremacist.

According to an article about Newlands on the National Park Services website, Newlands actively tried to take away the right to vote from the Black community by attempting to repeal the 15th Amendment.

The Francis G. Newlands Memorial Removal Act was introduced in congress by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Sen. Ben Cardin, Rep. Jamie Raskin and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton to remove Newlands' name from a memorial fountain in Chevy Chase Circle.

The resolution for the bill is co-sponsored by Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz, Councilmembers Craig Rice, Tom Hucker, Sidney Ketz, Hans Riemer and Nancy Navarro.

“All residents should feel a sense of inclusion and connection, not alienation, when they travel around our beautiful community. The legacy of hatred, bigotry, antisemitism and racism has no place here," said Council Vice President Evan Glass.